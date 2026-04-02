Thursday, April 02, 2026

Whoopsie Doodle

Don't know who specifically is to blame here, but from the DOGE boys to Trump himself, no one in this administration gives any thought to security.

The FBI last week deemed a recent China-linked cyber intrusion into a sensitive agency surveillance system a “major incident,” meaning it poses significant risks to U.S. national security, according to one congressional aide and two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter.

There is a nontrivial chance someone just flips a switch on the whole Treasury at some point, maybe because some DOGE kid dropped a thumb drive while scoring some ketamine. 

by Atrios at 10:30