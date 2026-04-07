Zito Special - Iranians Welcome A Sweet Nuclear Death Edition

This paragraph was briefly in a BBC report about Iran before people pointed out how insane (and probably fake) it was.
Radin, also in his 20s and living in Tehran, said: "About them hitting energy infrastructure, using an atomic bomb, or levelling Iran. My honest reaction is that I'm OK with all of these.Now it says:
Radin, also in his 20s and living in Tehran, said: "If attacking targets in the country brings down the Islamic Republic, I'm fine with that. Because if the Islamic Republic survives this war, it will stay forever."
The current version is here.
Doing vox pops down at the Ye Olde Pickle Factory, where they all agree being nuked by Donald Trump would be preferable to one more minute of existence.
For posterity, the reporter is Ghoncheh Habibiazad.
...finally added a note