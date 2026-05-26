A Chamber Filled With Degenerate Gamblers

I know the most horrifying thing about members of congress trading stocks constantly is the insider trading aspect, but I suspect a bunch of them are serious gambling addicts too. And even gamblers with good tips on the horses sometimes lose it all.
After amassing an exemplary attendance record, the congressman has missed 88 House roll call votes since March 5.
During that time, NOTUS discovered that Kean had kept trading stocks; he submitted financial transaction reports to Congress, digitally signed on April 13, that indicated he bought and sold shares of eight stocks from mid- to late March with a combined value of between $50,008 and $190,000.
I don't know if that applies to Kean, but...