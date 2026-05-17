A Perfect Plan

Everybody agrees
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Two months after Donald Trump announced that the US would provide insurance to ships seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, the programme has not provided a single dollar of cover.
The scheme never got off the ground, according to insurance brokers, as it did not fulfil all the requirements needed for ships transiting the strait and was tied to a US naval escort for vessels, which has not been established.
Hey it got major headlines and writeups and the stock market went ZOOM so who can say whether the journalism on this was good or bad.