President Donald Trump told CNN on Friday that his administration was expecting to hear back from Iran later that evening about a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict.Trump has to "win" a war we obviously lost. And with each passing day he cares less and just doesn't want to hear about it.
Asked by CNN’s Kristen Holmes whether he had received a response from Iran, Trump said, “We’ll hear from them supposedly tonight.”
Pressed on whether he believed the Iranians were slow-rolling negotiations, Trump replied that he did not know. “We’ll find out soon enough,” he said.
Saturday, May 09, 2026
And On And On
I think we can put "Iran deal" in the box with "Trump health care plan" and "infrastructure week."
by Atrios at 09:30