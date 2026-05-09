Saturday, May 09, 2026

And On And On

I think we can put "Iran deal" in the box with "Trump health care plan" and "infrastructure week."
President Donald Trump told CNN on Friday that his administration was expecting to hear back from Iran later that evening about a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

Asked by CNN’s Kristen Holmes whether he had received a response from Iran, Trump said, “We’ll hear from them supposedly tonight.”

Pressed on whether he believed the Iranians were slow-rolling negotiations, Trump replied that he did not know. “We’ll find out soon enough,” he said.
Trump has to "win" a war we obviously lost. And with each passing day he cares less and just doesn't want to hear about it.
by Atrios at 09:30