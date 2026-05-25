At Least The War Is Over

As I said before, Trump doesn't just lie, he believes he can manifest reality through his proclamations. I don't think most journalists get this.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says some progress has been made in talks with the United States with Pakistan’s mediation on “a large portion of the discussion topics”, but it does not mean that “the signing of an agreement is imminent”.
Iran's probably gonna hold out for getting Greenland.
(Just kidding, Greenlanders, you are not ours to give)