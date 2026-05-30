At Least The War Is Over

These titles are a joke but how many times has it been?
Hours after President Donald Trump concluded a Situation Room meeting with his national security team on Iran, the White House has not indicated what – if any – decision he came to.
“The Situation Room meeting has concluded and lasted approximately two hours. President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his redlines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” a White House official said in a statement issued at about 6 p.m.