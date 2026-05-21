Badges of Honor

NEW: The Colorado Democratic Party has formally condemned and censured Governor Jared Polis for granting clemency to Tina Peters. Polis is hereby banned from speaking or being honored at party events. 90% of CDP central committee members voted to reprimand Polis.— Kyle Clark (@kylec.bsky.social) May 21, 2026 at 3:29 AM
50,000 Nazis bots can't be wrong! Will of the people!
ANALYSIS: Goes without saying that Polis will wear this censure from his party as a badge of honor as he seeks to burnish his "not your normal Democrat" credentials. But it appeared there was some pent-up frustration with Polis among Colorado Dems that boiled over tonight.— Kyle Clark (@kylec.bsky.social) May 21, 2026 at 3:38 AM