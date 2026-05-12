UAE won’t resume full gas production until 2027 after Iranian attacks
The United Arab Emirates’s main gas-processing complex, which was hit in Iranian attacks during the war, will not reach its full production capacity again until next year.
ADNOC Gas said the Habshan site, which is one of the world’s largest gas production facilities and supplies gas across the UAE, is now operating at 60 percent capacity and “the company is currently working towards achieving 80 percent restoration by the end of 2026 with full capacity restored in 2027”.
In a statement sharing its first-quarter results, the company reported $1.1bn in net income, a 15 percent decrease compared with the same quarter last year.
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Capacity
I'd still bet on Trump ramping up the violence soon and if he does there will be more long term impacts.
by Atrios at 10:30