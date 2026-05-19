Capital Intensive Industries

For the past two years, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta have repeatedly set records for how much they are spending on artificial intelligence.On Wednesday, the four giants did it again.In the first three months of the year, the four companies reported in their financial results, they plowed a total of $130.65 billion into capital expenditures, largely spending on data centers that power A.I. That figure — which was another record — was more than three times what the Manhattan Project cost to develop nuclear bombs and 71 percent higher than what the tech giants spent in the same quarter a year earlier.
And it isn't clear that ticket prices will cover the operating costs, let alone pay for the capital expenditures, for even one of them.