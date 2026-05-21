GOP calls off votes after contentious meeting on ‘anti-weaponization’ fund
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche spent more than an hour sparring with Republican senators behind closed doors.
Senate GOP leaders have canceled plans to vote this week on a party-line immigration enforcement bill, a major setback as lawmakers contend with President Donald Trump’s personal political agenda.
Several Republican senators said action on the legislation would wait until after a weeklong Memorial Day recess — guaranteeing that Congress would blow a Trump-set June 1 deadline for the immigration funding.
Thursday, May 21, 2026
Daddy's Mad
The Senate doesn't fund the ballroom which was totally going to be paid for without taxpayer money ANYWAY and they're skipping town because of the crime reward fund.
by Atrios at 14:19