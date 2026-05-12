When someone - the president, other politicians, people in The Discourse generally - showes themselves to be a bad faith and dishonest actor, you are allowed to remember that. If you are a journalist, it should impact how you cover those people going forward. As an editor or producer, whether you go to them for quotes or appearances.
This should not be controversial.
I've written before that one problem with DC (government and government-adjacent DC, including journalism) is that almost everybody is paid to lie. Some of those lies are mostly harmless - puffing up your boss a bit, spinning something - and many of them are less harmless. If there were social and professional sanctions for people who bullshit in their bullshitting jobs, then the entire social system would collapse.
Go to a random dinner party and you're going to find people who work as lobbyists for Evil Corp, or people whose spouses and friends do.
That's the glorious "bipartisan" Washington.
If you are a journalist, you should be allowed to remember things. You certainly shouldn't be encouraged to pretend you don't.