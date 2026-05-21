Kennedy Minus Kennedy

a failson.
Aides teed up calls with frenzied media outlets, Democratic luminaries and a roster of wealthy donors. The goal was to show that Mr. Schlossberg, a 33-year-old heir known for his good looks and madcap social media musings, was a serious candidate ready for what promised to be a grueling race.But just hours into his Day 1 launch, the candidate abruptly announced a change of plans, according to three people familiar with the events. Forget dialing for dollars — Mr. Schlossberg said he needed a nap. He then effectively disappeared for the day, leaving his team reeling.
I'm also glad that George Conway's "as a former Republican and MSNOW favorite guest, I get to be in charge of the Democrats now" campaign is sinking.