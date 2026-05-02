Lucky Them

Whatever sense the various post-war arrangements made once upon a time, I do think that the advantages of having US troops stationed in your country are not exactly clear.
Pentagon officials said on Friday that they were pulling 5,000 troops from Germany and would redeploy them to the United States and other posts overseas.
Down to 2022 levels so this is hardly a major change, anyway.
It is funny that this is because of Merz, because he was the one who, on day one, told everyone not to criticize Trump over Iran. When his cunning plan didn't work so well he flipped entirely.
Earlier this week, Germany’s chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said Iran had “humiliated” the United States, and he questioned how Mr. Trump planned to end the conflict.
“The Americans obviously have no strategy,” Mr. Merz said.
Merz obviously has Smartest Boy In The Room syndrome, a sign of which is people who do a 180 degree turn on their views without acknowledging any of the people who were right to begin with, or, presumably, listening to them the next time. Give this man an Atlantic column!