My Apes Are Doing Great

I registered for a road race. The customary FAQ (what time does it start, where is there water during the race, is there a bag drop, etc...) was replaced by, or at least hidden under, an "AI" chatbot.
It took about 45 seconds to answer any question and often couldn't.
There was nothing that couldn't be more easily and more accessible in a FAQ. There aren't many possible questions about a race! The set of information is very small! You don't need "AI" for it, especially slow AI that doesn't even work!