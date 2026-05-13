No Need To Be Goldfish

I shouldn't have to make this point after all of these years.
Trump April 23: I contacted people "that have worked for me in the past, doing swimming pools," and one gave me a great price on the Reflecting Pool project— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 12, 2026
Trump May 4: "I have some very good contractors," asked three of them to "do me a favor fellas" and go look at the…
The NYT also does a full rundown. Good for what it is, but, again, TRUMP IS PROBABLY TALKING BULLSHIT should preface every claim he makes, not be addressed 6 weeks later.