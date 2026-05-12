Not At Any Price

The below is a joke, but so often that is the level of The Discourse. Anyway, fun things happen when the supply curve goes vertical, especially for a good which tends to have pretty close to just-in-time delivery AND which is an input in, well, everything through its role in transportation (including transporting itself!).
Even if there aren't lines at the gas station, $100 gas would reflect, by any colloquial understanding, a "shortage."
But of course in practice, those pumps would go dry, in places, in such a scenario.
I'm not predicting gas shortages, I'm just saying that people will have ridiculous things to say about them if ever they are looming.