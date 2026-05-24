Or Maybe Not

Just like infrastructure week.
But Iranian officials have tempered expectations for a quick breakthrough. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said differences in the mediated talks between Tehran and Washington remain “deep and significant”, signalling that major obstacles still stand in the way of a formal agreement.
Something to understand about Trump is that he isn’t just a liar, though of course he is that. He truly believes in the power of willing the things he wants into being. Announcing things isn’t just lying. It is manifesting.