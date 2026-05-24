Sunday, May 24, 2026

Or Maybe Not

Just like infrastructure week.

But Iranian officials have tempered expectations for a quick breakthrough. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said differences in the mediated talks between Tehran and Washington remain “deep and significant”, signalling that major obstacles still stand in the way of a formal agreement.

Something to understand about Trump is that he isn’t just a liar, though of course he is that. He truly believes in the power of willing the things he wants into being. Announcing things isn’t just lying. It is manifesting.


by Atrios at 09:30