Republicans Will Do Liberal Things, But Conservatively

Dem legislators have occasionally been able to (though not rreally in the age of Trump) get some Republicans to sign on to some liberalish things, though too often by making those things overly bureaucratic, privatized, punitive, and means-tested.
Still the idea that the Republican party would ever embrace these things wholeheartedly is always nonsense.
This particular one was especially ridiculous. ONCE WE OUTLAW ABORTION, WE WILL THEN BE IN FAVOR OF HELPING WITH CHILDCARE.
Centrists are always imagining that there are nonexistent deals on the table, but this one was nonsensical.