Sure Why Not

Trump was always like this, but he is... more like this... now.
President Trump announced on Thursday that the United States would deploy 5,000 troops to Poland, despite the Pentagon’s decision a week ago to cancel the deployment of thousands of U.S. troops there.
In a social media post that caught Pentagon officials by surprise, Mr. Trump suggested that he was making the move “based on the successful election” of Karol Nawrocki, Poland’s conservative nationalist president whom Mr. Trump endorsed in his election — nearly a year ago.
Don't know what happened exactly, but "did what the last person he talked to wanted" is a common thing with him (depending on what it is and how much they flatter/bribe him, of course).
Yes, yes, those of us who would much rather be writing literary nonfiction for the New Yorker at 1978 per word rates do love a good kicker paragraph, but I do not think it serves most daily journalism well to put sly commentary like this at the very end!
In the statement on Tuesday, Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, said that the decisions over the past three weeks that have bewildered allies, angered lawmakers and sent U.S. military commanders scrambling to come up with palatable options were “the result of a comprehensive, multilayered process.”