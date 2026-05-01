The Catturd2 Presidency

President Donald Trump says ABC had “better” fire Jimmy Kimmel soon, in his latest broadside against the network and its popular late-night comedian.
To the extent that all the "cancel culture" nonsense resonated with normies, it's because in their not-paying-much-attention brains, this is sort of what they imagined "cancel culture" was.
Elite concerns about cancel culture were something entirely different of course.
Normies (hearing the endless cancel culture whine): Biden is blacklisting my favorite actors because of woke! Office workers are losing their jobs because they aren't saying Latinx!
Elites: Regular people are being mean to us on twitter and college students are protesting our 5 figure student fee-paid speaking fees because we are racist sex pests! This is tyranny!