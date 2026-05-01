Friday, May 01, 2026

The Catturd2 Presidency

I don't claim to have my finger on the pulse of America about everything, but I really don't think that the president regularly trying to get TV comedians fired has much appeal beyond the hardcore.  
President Donald Trump says ABC had “better” fire Jimmy Kimmel soon, in his latest broadside against the network and its popular late-night comedian.

To the extent that all the "cancel culture" nonsense resonated with normies, it's because in their not-paying-much-attention brains, this is sort of what they imagined "cancel culture" was.  

Elite concerns about cancel culture were something entirely different of course.

Normies (hearing the endless cancel culture whine): Biden is blacklisting my favorite actors because of woke!  Office workers are losing their jobs because they aren't saying Latinx!

Elites: Regular people are being mean to us on twitter and college students are protesting our 5 figure student fee-paid speaking fees because we are racist sex pests! This is tyranny!




by Atrios at 09:00