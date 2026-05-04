Monday, May 04, 2026

The First Casualty of War

No idea who is telling the truth, but we already know Hegseth's Pentagon is less trustworthy than usual.
The U.S. military on Monday rejected Iranian claims to have struck an American warship, as Tehran signaled an aggressive response to President Donald Trump's new mission to "guide" stranded vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Though the Pentagon being not very concerned with telling the truth is not a Hegseth invention! 

by Atrios at 09:00