The Starmer Project

I don't know how true the stories were about UK Labour advising the Harris campaign (and how much they listened) were true. People like to boast about such things. But it was a bit worrying at the time, because it was quite obvious that Americans generally had no idea what was going on with UK Labour and their already plummeting popularity.
Yes they managed to win the election with a large number of seats, but with a tiny share of the popular vote. That such things are possible in the UK electoral system does not mean they signal anything good about the victorious party.
Right after winning they decided the smart and sensible thing to do was prove how tough they were by announcing some benefit cuts, coinciding with a scandal about all the free gifts they were getting. The Labour party was announcing benefit cuts after 14 years of Tory rule.
Anyway, the UK Labour party was hijacked by the worst people in Labour. Perhaps the worst people in Britain. I am not exaggerating. Continuity Rishi Sunak would have been better, at least.
They've been destroyed in local elections (councillors and mayors in some places) and in the governments of Wales (especially) and Scotland.
I don't know if Starmer will cling to power, but the Starmerites undoubtedly will.