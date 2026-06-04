4 Of 9 Justices Can't Read

5-4 on the constitutional question of birthright citizenship, 6-3 on the law.
A bunch of people are going to pretend to be confused by this, as many thought it would be 8-1 at worst.
I don't waste my beautiful mind parsing their decisions anymore, but I am sure you can find more serious analysis elsewhere.
NPR briefly posted, and removed, a story saying Alito was retiring. Hilarious stuff. Good job, Nina.
Unclear whether they just accidentally published a standard pre-write or accidentally published the news before it was real. In any case, I hope he has much more time to watch Fox News.