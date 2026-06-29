The Prayers of Devils Fill the Midnight Sky

At least they're somewhat incompetent.
They aren't completely incompetent, of course, and we shouldn't rely on there incompetence to save us, but they are, fortunately, incompetent.
State (and county) fairs are a thing. The country is filled with them every years. There are people, presumably not all Woke Libturds, who know how to put on a big event like that, who know what kinds of things would interest visitors.
Somehow they didn't find any of these people.
It isn't precisely the same as outsourcing your cancer research to "some shit I read on the internet," the whole "I do my own research" nonsense, but it isn't very different. People who know nothing assuming they, or their rich pals, know best. People who can't even delegate competently. People who think things are actually easy, so if things are broken it's because of DEI.
People who have never organized a church bake sale, or equivalent, or thought about how you might for 15 seconds. People who think the food at events just magically appears, like it did when mom took care of things.