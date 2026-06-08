But those rules don’t go far enough for Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) or Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), who are introducing the Protecting America from Chinese Cars Act. Should it pass, the bill would ban connected cars built or designed in China (and other adversarial nations like Russia) from entering the country, including any connected cars built elsewhere by a Chinese company or by any firm in which Chinese companies own more than 15 percent.
I do find it funny that the usual centrist dipshits were setting her up to be The Next Big Thing before realizing she is dumber than dogshit.
Trivially easy for Canada or even just Ontario to retaliate.
I have some bad news for people who are pretending to be frightened of Chinese computer chips.