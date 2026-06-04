Better Things Aren't Possible

Two Democrats in Congress who flipped Republican-held seats in 2024 are launching a pledge for their party’s candidates they hope will act as a rallying cry for centrists, calling for a “politics of persuasion over purity” and declaring that “we are capitalist, not socialist.”Sign my pledge objecting to purity.
Declare your allegiance, freethinker.
These guys fundamentally want to assemble the coalition which does not exist, the Pundit Party. Well, really the 2003 Pundit Party. Maybe George Will, age 85, will write nice things about them.
Mister we could use a senator like Joseph Lieberman again.