Centrist Emotional Support Journalists

They run to Axios with all their complaints. Makes a handy list of people to primary.
Moderate House Democrats are warning they're prepared for "war" if incoming progressives and democratic socialists try to hijack the House floor to secure ideological concessions.
There is nothing wrong with some intra-caucus conflicts, but these people are acting as if The Big Tent can't accommodate lefty people from lefty districts. 3 of them!
There is a difference between "we disagree" and "we do not accept your legitimacy."
And none of this about ideology, as that term is commonly understood, as much as people want to claim. It's about who is in power and whose friends and families get the goodies.
Some ideologies get more goodies, of course.