The "other countries won't do anything" prominently featured industrializing China.
- It's not real
- It's real but humans aren't causing it
- It's real and humans are causing it but we can't do anything about it because all the other countries won't do anything
- It's real and humans are causing it but it's too expensive to do anything
- Please, people, think of the oil company executives
- It's real and humans are causing it but, whoopsie, too late, now it's REALLY too expensive to do anything about it
- Whoopsie, just too late now. Off to Mars, with its welcoming climate.
Now renewables are, with exceptions, cheaper, certainly for new installations, China is taking the lead both on production and installation, and we are in 70s gas-guzzling is the American way, "kick their ass and steal their gas" (or try to) mode.
It isn't just Trump. All the prominent Sensible Centrists have been pushing against talking about or doing anything about climate change, which I am sure has nothing to do with their various direct and indirect funding.
To the Sensible Centrists, Biden's popularity declined and Harris lost because of anything good Biden did or tried to do.
One thing that is different than 20 years ago is that basically everyone in The Discourse is on the take, at least everyone not on The Left. You don't get $50,000 speaking fees for saying things rich people don't want to hear!