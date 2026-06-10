Wednesday, June 10, 2026

It Didn't Have To Be This Way

I know it is a bit ridiculous to ponder "what if Trump, but good" and I don't mean that precisely, but the basic truth is that every Republican president has the weight of the news media behind them and all they have to do is not fuck *everything* up.  Simple path to being very popular.

They can do horrible Republican things - even horrible Trump things - as long as they show enough restraint to not break absolutely everything.

None of them managed.

Yes Saint Reagan won re-election in a landslide, but he wasn't a very popular president (nor very unpopular, mostly) except for the real Americans in the Beltway who worshipped him.  Over the years we've had a lot of dishonest coverage referring to the fact that he left office as a very popular president, but that is based on his lame duck polling which tapped into some sympathetic nostalgia for the senile old bastard.


Clinton versus the Gipper.


by Atrios at 16:12