Lickspittles

I think a lot of people don't get that Trump understands the flattery he gets is bullshit. It is his power play, how he humiliates people, how he establishes he is on top. He doesn't actually respect the bootlickers.
Weeks after they met with Trump, he was still regaling associates with stories of how Zuckerberg and Bezos were “kissing my ass,” according to the book. “You would not believe the texts I got from these tech guys. I've got to show you,” Trump is quoted as telling some guests.
The episodes also show how Trump reveled in the genuflections of the titans of Big Tech—Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook also met with the incoming president—before relentlessly deriding their efforts.