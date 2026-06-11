Long Sleepy Joe

We all know who is to blame - the guy who hasn't been president for 18 months.
The producer price index, a measure of final demand costs, increased a seasonally adjusted 1.1% on the month, putting the 12-month wholesale inflation rate at 6.5%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a monthly move of 0.7%.
The annual headline inflation rate was the highest since November 2022. The monthly gain matched the April increase.
As soon as the war is over, everything is going to be great. Let me check on that.. .