Thursday, June 11, 2026

Prats

David Wallace-Wells in the NYT:
For the last few weeks, since the campaign’s one debate with all three candidates, it was easy for a casual observer to think that Pratt was in the lead, given how his candidacy came across on X, podcasts or even cable news, each of which treated the former reality-show villain as a political phenomenon rewiring the partisan landscape of L.A., saying the unsayable about local governance and social disorder and forging a new coalition of voters too fed up with the status quo to stay in their ideological lanes.
X, podcasts, or even cable news, or, THE NEW YORK FUCKING TIMES:




They ran many more articles. Not all coverage was fluffy, but the point is they COVERED him. 

They ran just one centered on Nithya Raman, who took the spot he was "supposed" to take.


by Atrios at 11:30