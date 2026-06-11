For the last few weeks, since the campaign’s one debate with all three candidates, it was easy for a casual observer to think that Pratt was in the lead, given how his candidacy came across on X, podcasts or even cable news, each of which treated the former reality-show villain as a political phenomenon rewiring the partisan landscape of L.A., saying the unsayable about local governance and social disorder and forging a new coalition of voters too fed up with the status quo to stay in their ideological lanes.X, podcasts, or even cable news, or, THE NEW YORK FUCKING TIMES: many more articles. Not all coverage was fluffy, but the point is they COVERED him.
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Prats
David Wallace-Wells in the NYT:
by Atrios at 11:30