Heckuva job, Elon.
New York — The screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite and longtime foe of American ranchers, is back in US cattle after decades.
The US Department of Agriculture confirmed at least three infected cattle Texas this week. The beef industry has already been grappling with the smallest cattle herd in 75 years due to prolonged droughts.
The early months of Trump II were especially enraging, in part because of Dem (not all) politicians talking about DOGE as if it could be a force for good.