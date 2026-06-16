Speaking of Kash

Seems worrying!
FBI Director Kash Patel may have authorized taxpayer-funded special payments to his inner circle of FBI executives and agents on his protective detail, according to the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.
“We have been receiving troubling reports that you may be using part of the budget of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a personal slush fund to make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in unlawful ‘bonus’ payments to loyalist MAGA henchmen who have engaged in misconduct,” says a letter from Rep. Jamie Raskin to Patel, obtained exclusively by MS NOW.
When Dems take over, people will scream about "partisan witch hunts" if ever anyone tries tries to prosecute anyone who has engaged to obvious illegal corruption. If they listen, this will keep getting worse and worse.
The "institutionalists" need to accept they let all their beloved institutions become corrupt. It is on them!