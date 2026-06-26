Starmersim

Taking on the establishment is easy. Beating shit out out of people with no power - that's courage.
When your followers treat Israel as the world's only human rights violator and AIPAC as the only evil dark money group, that should be a red flag. So should crazy stuff like abolishing police, seizing property, and opposing Ukraine (none of which is an "affordability agenda"). 4/— Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) June 25, 2026
Former Congressman Tom just lost his primary with this inspiring message of hope.
Weird he doesn't have many followers.