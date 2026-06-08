The Decider

"He won’t have any choice," Trump told the Financial Times , over the phone. "I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots."Trump told Axios earlier that he was going to ask Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran for the latest attack to make sure the three sides could salvage a deal.Trump told the Financial Times that the latest strikes have not had "any impact on the deal".
Mr. Trump, sir, he is making you look weak and foolish.
“Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting.’ President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Monday.
In a phone call Sunday, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold off launching a retaliatory attack on Iran, according to a US official.