Wednesday, June 17, 2026

The Last Person Who Has Sat On Him

No deal with President Deals is actually a deal

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said on Wednesday ​that the memorandum of ‌understanding on Iran was not final, and that he could resume ​a bombing campaign if ​he did not like it.

"It's ⁠a memorandum of understanding. And ​if I don't like it, ​we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head. If ​I don't like it, ​if they don't behave, we'll go right ‌back ⁠to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?" said Trump, ​at the ​G7 ⁠summit in France.


by Atrios at 09:00