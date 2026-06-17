The Last Person Who Has Sat On Him

No deal with President Deals is actually a deal
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding on Iran was not final, and that he could resume a bombing campaign if he did not like it.
"It's a memorandum of understanding. And if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?" said Trump, at the G7 summit in France.