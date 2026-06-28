We Believed The Computer God Could Do Everything

A lot of the big corps/institutions have done this without any actually proven use cases. It has been "install AI and fire people."
Ford has admitted to rehiring hundreds of human workers after its aggressive Al adoption strategy backfired.
The US automaker hired over 350 veteran engineers, referred to internally as "gray beards", over the past three years in order to address mistakes made by automated
This is how you get paid the big bucks:
“Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that that would produce a high-quality product.”
I don't think older workers are automatically better in all fields, but there are some where keeping around the "gray beards" maintains necessary institutional knowledge that can't easily be maintained and transmitted otherwise.