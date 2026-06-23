What Are You Going To Do About It

WASHINGTON — New photos of the Kennedy Center show President Donald Trump’s name has been taken down from the building’s facade after a monthslong court battle and the recent addition of a tarp blocking public viewing of the removed signage.
I suspect they've had communications with the Supremos who informed them they have to play along, some, or they'd revoke some of the permission slips. That implies they feel they need to listen to the Supremos, of course, but when mom and dad let you do 90% of what you want, it's smart to overlook the other 10% instead of throwing a tantrum.