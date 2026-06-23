Tuesday, June 23, 2026

What Are You Going To Do About It

An interesting question is why the Trumpers decided they did kinda, sorta, have to pretend to listen to judges. I'm not saying they follow all their orders perfectly, but they did seem to climb down from their initial "fuck you, make me" bravado they began Trump II with.
WASHINGTON — New photos of the Kennedy Center show President Donald Trump’s name has been taken down from the building’s facade after a monthslong court battle and the recent addition of a tarp blocking public viewing of the removed signage.

I suspect they've had communications with the Supremos who informed them they have to play along, some, or they'd revoke some of the permission slips.  That implies they feel they need to listen to the Supremos, of course, but when mom and dad let you do 90% of what you want, it's smart to overlook the other 10% instead of throwing a tantrum. 

by Atrios at 10:30