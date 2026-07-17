17 U.S. service members have been killed since the war in Iran began.I am obviously not saying "the news isn't covering this." I just linked to the news covering this! But there is a way that things can dominate and set the tone of coverage, or not, and "US service members are dying" is not currently dominating coverage.
Monday, July 20, 2026
17
During Afghanistan/Iraq, there were various ways in which the the magnitude and impact of US military deaths were minimized, but there was still a general weepy "our brave boys are sacrificing for our country" sentiment conveyed. Now it seems like none of this is real at all, as generally presented in The Discourse.
by Atrios at 10:20