I really think the only people who could imagine the computer assistants would work well are the people who have actual assistants do everything for them and therefore don't understand the complexity of "simple" tasks.
NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Meta (META.O), opens new tab Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged shortcomings in the company's sweeping restructuring at an internal town hall on Thursday, saying the systems known as AI agents had not progressed as quickly as he had expected, according to a recording heard by Reuters.