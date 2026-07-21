Those AI summaries have a bit of useful information, combined with informing me that every single workout is just great. It never says, "That was a shit run, pal."
I'm always doing the right thing, somehow. Long and fast? Smashed it! Short and slow? Perfect recovery run!
There's nothing wrong with a bit of cheerleading in your workout app. I don't think I'm going to get AI psychosis from it. But it is enough to see how it can cause it a problem if it accompanies you to everything you do.
I'm not the first one to observe this: but many people are frying their brains in the same way that rich people have had their brains fried by their sycophants and servants. Though they are doing this without the accompanying money, which might cause some additional problems.