An Endless Bounty

I know there are 300 "should be major scandals" things every day, which makes it difficult to pick and choose, but "the Trumpers accepted bribes to blame Taco Bell wrongly for the explosive diarrhea and now you can't eat lettuce without sitting on the toilet for 2 weeks" could be one of those things Democrats never shut up about.
People like Taco Bell!
I expect this will not work out well for Taylor Farms, as "take the hit and act responsibly" generally works better long run, but our business geniuses are not always so smart!