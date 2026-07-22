And Then Odysseus Boards The Hyperloop To Make His Journey Faster

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of ‘The Odyssey’ that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” Musk wrote, without offering any further details on the venture. Watch footage of the AI-generated “Odyssey” below.As someone on social media regularly jokes, the defenders of Western Civilization have yet to encounter it.
I don't know what's funnier: the idea that we will get this movie in any form, or the idea that Musk has any idea what "historically accurate and true to the art of Homer" would actually be in any meaningful sense.
Grok Imagine employees (I assume they exist) just ordered several cases of liquor.