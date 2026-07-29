The July 25 - 27 Economist / YouGov Poll finds that 47% of Americans think that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is guilty of war crimes in Gaza; half as many (24%) think he is not guilty. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to believe Netanyahu is guilty (71% vs. 20%).It seems like suburban soccer moms want to arrest Netanyahu! No choice but to obey!
About half (49%) of Americans think the U.S. should arrest Netanyahu if he comes to the U.S., based on an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court; 27% think the U.S. should not arrest him. Two-thirds (68%) of Democrats want the U.S. to arrest Netanyahu, compared to only 24% of Republicans.
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
And They Came To That Conclusion All By Themselves
Almost the entire political establishment, the media, and the armed state forcefully telling people the opposite.
by Atrios at 10:30