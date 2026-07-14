Tuesday, July 14, 2026

At Least The War Is Over

Whether or not it really has much to do with him, wouldn't you expect Trump to be angry at Whiskey Pete by now? Obviously this whole endeavor is doomed, but shouldn't Trump be mad that Mr. Warfighter isn't WINNING?

Train services have resumed along a critical international transit route in Iran days after a US air strike damaged a key railway bridge.

According to local news outlet SNN, the Aqqala bridge in Golestan province is fully operational again following rapid repair. Iranian officials have frequently described it as the country’s “most important transit corridor”, serving as a central link between Tehran and the northeastern border towards China and Turkmenistan.
Getting rid of Pete wouldn't change everything, but it might slow down his attempts to drive all black people out of the military.

by Atrios at 11:30