Train services have resumed along a critical international transit route in Iran days after a US air strike damaged a key railway bridge.Getting rid of Pete wouldn't change everything, but it might slow down his attempts to drive all black people out of the military.
According to local news outlet SNN, the Aqqala bridge in Golestan province is fully operational again following rapid repair. Iranian officials have frequently described it as the country’s “most important transit corridor”, serving as a central link between Tehran and the northeastern border towards China and Turkmenistan.
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
At Least The War Is Over
Whether or not it really has much to do with him, wouldn't you expect Trump to be angry at Whiskey Pete by now? Obviously this whole endeavor is doomed, but shouldn't Trump be mad that Mr. Warfighter isn't WINNING?
by Atrios at 11:30