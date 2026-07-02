Best 4th Ever

Our big beautiful sweaty president is going to stroke out on stage while giving a speech in 100 degree weather, as fireworks choke DC with toxic pollution and then burn down the city.
Fireworks on Mall likely to cause hazardous air pollution, documents show
Internal National Park Service modeling for the July Fourth show predicts dangerous pollution around the Mall and “very unhealthy” conditions across central D.C.
Can't wait!
Wear a mask to signal you are woke and to avoid lung cancer:
Levels of up to 1,200 micrograms per cubic meter match what have been recorded with other fireworks events but are nevertheless reason to take precautions, said George Thurston, a professor of medicine and population health at New York University. He added that the worst-case scenario would exceed anything he has seen previously recorded from pyrotechnic displays.
“People should use the precautionary principle, which is to minimize exposures,” Thurston said. “An N95 mask would be a good idea.”