Biden's Failed First Two Years

Related to this, the big untold story of the Biden administration is how he enraged a bunch of B-listers who believed it was their turn to have status and clout in the White House and were enraged when they didn't get it in his first term. With a bunch of crypto/EA funding, they promoted a narrative of failure, convinced everyone the midterms would be a disaster, and then when they weren't, kept on pretending that they had been.
So we went from Klain (good) to Zients (fucking disaster).
There was a notable shift pre-/post- midterms all based on the idea that the (pretty good!) first two years had been a big mistake! The midterm results proved the opposite (politically), but the path had been set.
Centrism can only be failed.