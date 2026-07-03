Big, If True

Billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel delivered a series of provocative warnings and predictions about the future of artificial intelligence and the West on Tuesday, accusing Pope Leo XIV of inadvertently serving as a “Chinese communist agent” by calling for AI regulation. In his remarks at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado, he also warned of a “democratic-socialist takeover” of the United States’ Democratic Party.Meanwhile, in other AI news:
Tesla told staff it will impose a $200-per-week limit on employee AI spending starting July 6, according to an internal memo reported by The Information (paywall).Even if it is correct to believe that firms can benefit from "AI" beyond some niche uses, it is quite hilarious that executives spent the last couple of years yelling at their employees to use it for something, anything, and then as soon as the bait-and-switch prices ended they pulled back.
The cap lands just months after Tesla pushed employees to use AI more aggressively, a sign that even companies betting their future on the technology are struggling to control its costs.
Generally it is hard to see how almost any use survives non-subscription pricing.